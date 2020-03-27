Thousands of Missourians are being tested for COVID – 19

03-27-2020

At least 502 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus, compared to yesterday’s count of 356. During a press conference today, State Health Director Randall Williams says Missouri continues to make changes to better monitor the outbreak.

“We do track negatives. We changed our regulations so that we know we that we have done more than 6,000 tests here in Missouri,” says Williams.

The latest state data shows the age range with the most cases is 50 to 59 year olds. They have 114, compared to the next leading age group of 20 to 29 year olds having 88 cases.