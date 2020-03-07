Wow! You did it again Mid-Missouri! Another great Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon!

Thank you Mid-Missouri for your support of MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital during The 14th Annual Missouri Credit Union Miracles For Kids Radiothon.

You helped us raise: $243,384.46!

The funds raised will stay local and will go towards purchasing life saving equipment, support programmatic needs, patient care and research at MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital.

You Can Still Donate:

Make an online donation and Veterans United Home Loans will match it!

You can also text “MIRACLE” to 51555 to make a donation, thanks to A-1 Containers.

