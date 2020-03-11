You can run but they’ll eventually catch you!

03-11-2020

Two Columbia natives are arrested hours after police chase a motorcycle in Cooper County. Authorities pulled over a car reported stolen and arrested Aidan Murphy and Chableigh Madsen at about midnight yesterday (tue). Deputies say a motorcycle that was reported stolen raced away from a traffic stop on Highway 87 near I-70 a couple hours before that. The bike wrecked on 87 near Nancy Potter Road, and the rider ran away. Investigators report finding drugs near the bike. Murphy and Madsen are facing charges over both incidents.