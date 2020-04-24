A few new cases in Mid – Missouri

04-24-2020

More than 63-hundred Missourians have tested positive for coronavirus. The state confirmed yesterday (thur) another ten people died from COVID-19, 218 total. Two new positives in Boone County yesterday (thur), 92 total. Cole County added one new case for a total of 46. Callaway remains at 20 positives. One death in each of those counties, but most patients have already recovered. Most virus patients have not recovered in Moniteau and Saline counties. Moniteau is up to 37 positives. Saline is at 123. Governor Parson today (fri) will announce more details on plans to gradually re-open the state starting May 4th.