Accused Russellville burglar busted

04-15-2020

(Cole S-D) — On April 14, 2020, Cole County Sheriff’s Department Detectives took a subject into custody for two burglaries of the Russellville School Bus Facility. The first

burglary was on 04/04/2020 and the second was on 04/14/2020. On both incidents, individuals forced entry into the bus facility and took the 2001 Dodge truck. Each time the vehicle was recovered in Russellville.

Detectives canvased the Russellville area and turned up several leads. The investigation resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old Jefferson City man. He confessed to both burglaries of the Russellville School and the theft of the truck. The suspect was transported to the Cole County Jail and is being held on the following charges;

-Two counts of Burglary 2nd degree

-Two counts of Property Damage 1st degree

-Two counts of Stealing a motor vehicle

-Two counts of Misdemeanor Stealing