Are hospitals going broke?

04-21-2020

Missouri’s hospitals have gotten some relief from the CARES Act- to offset the lost revenue from canceled and NON-COVID related procedures.

But the losses continue, says Dave Dillon of the Missouri Hospital Association- and the majority of the money for health clinics and hospitals is still in Washington.

Missouri’s hospitals got some relief last week in the first installment of the CARES act money. However, nationally- 70 billion out of 100 billion in federal money has not been delivered. Dave Dillon of the state hospital association says the CARES act money has saved some hospitals– especially rural centers.