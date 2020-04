04-09-2020

You’re probably able to abide by the social distancing guidelines whether you’re working from home or making a quick trip to the store. No so for your state lawmakers. Callaway County Rep. Travis Fitzwater is just one of those legislators who is required by statute to vote ‘live’ this week at the Capitol …

The State Constitution spells out that lawmakers have to be physically present to vote. Fitzwater imagines that may come up for debate in a future session.