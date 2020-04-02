Big budget shortfall looms large for Missouri

04-02-2020

(MissouriNet) — Governor Parson has put the brakes on 180 million dollars in spending during the current state budget year. The Missouri Department of Higher Education is getting the largest chunk of withholds – more than 81 million dollars. During a press conference, the governor says Missouri’s cashflow has taken a big hit by the coronavirus.

(as said) “COVID-19 has had serious impacts on our anticipated economic growth and now, we are expecting significant revenue declines – some of which may be larger than those experienced during the Great Recession,” says Parson.

Parson says through June 30, the state could have a shortfall of more than 500 million dollars.