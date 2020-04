04-22-2020

The production lines at Burgers Smokehouse in California (Mo) are now shut down until at least next week. 21 – employees tested positive for COVID – 19. Other staff are considered active probable cases. Management says they’ll restart production Thursday April 30th. 300 workers are employed at the Burgers plant. Workers will be paid during the closure. As of today, Moniteau County has 55 active cases of the virus.