Can Congress prop up paychecks?

04-20-2020

(MissouriNet) –The U.S. Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses in crisis has run out of money. West-central Missouri Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler says more money needs to go into the program.

(as said) “I understand that talks are underway between Secretary Mnuchin and Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer but we needed this money last week and it was disappointing that they blocked efforts to get some money in there when we saw that it was running out,” says Hartzler.

The program initially included 359 billion dollars for small businesses.