04-07-2020

Most Mid-Missouri counties aren’t seeing confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumping by leaps and bounds every day. Capital Region Medical Center’s Dr. Randall Haight hopes that holds …

Height also says wearing a mask in public can’t hurt .. especially if you feel ill.

He adds that Capital Region is seeing fewer patients at their drive – up testing sites. The number has fallen from 70 to 40 – 50 each day.