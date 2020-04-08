Nearly a year after starting an investigation, authorities announce an arrest over the death of a Mexico man. Timothy Sullins is charged with a felony for allegedly abandoning the corpse of Matthew Beauchamp. Investigators now say they believe Beauchamp died of a drug overdose in September 2018 at a home near Hams Prairie in rural Callaway County. Sullins and another person allegedly took the body to a rural area near Mokane and dumped it there. That other suspect is now dead. Authorities found Beauchamp’s body last December. He was 23 years old.
Charges in abandoned body case
