Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

Charges in abandoned body case

04-08-2020


Nearly a year after starting an investigation, authorities announce an arrest over the death of a Mexico man. Timothy Sullins is charged with a felony for allegedly abandoning the corpse of Matthew  Beauchamp. Investigators now say they believe Beauchamp died of a drug overdose in September 2018 at a home near Hams Prairie in rural Callaway County. Sullins and another person allegedly took the body to a rural area near Mokane and dumped it there. That other suspect is now dead. Authorities   found Beauchamp’s body last December. He was 23 years old.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer