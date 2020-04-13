Cole County man facing drug and other charges

04-13-2020

(Cole S-D) — On April 11, 2020, at approximately 5:20 pm, the Cole County Sheriff’s Deputies, arrested Andrew Rotter, w/m, approximately 20 years of age for possession and delivery of a controlled substance and resisting arrest by fleeing. He is currently at the Cole County Jail on a no bond warrant. This arrest was part of the continuing investigation of the narcotics search warrant at 6226 Route B in Wardsville. Mr. Rotter also had ran from Cole County Sheriff’s Department on 4/10/2020 during a vehicle stop. We found a controlled substance in the car he ran from.

As a result of the arrest, the following items were in the subjects pockets; 57 grams of methamphetamine, seven unopen packets of suboxone pills (controlled substance), five counterfeit $100 bills, a hi-point gun magazine containing 5 bullets, three baggies containing approximately 5 grams of marijuana, a metal marijuana pipe, a baggie containing a pill of Diazapam (controlled substance) and $510 in US Currency.