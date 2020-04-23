Cole County Stay at Home order is going away

04-23-2020

Cole County is lifting its Stay at Home order this Saturday at noon. Does that mean you’re free to come and go? County Health Director Kristi Campbell says don’t forget the statewide order will still be in effect …

The Department’s Chezney Schulte is watching the rapid growth of confirmed COVID – 19 cases in neighboring Moniteau (mon-i-taw) County … She hopes those numbers don’t spread here.

Officials say Cole County could see an increase in confirmed virus cases once the Stay at Home order is lifted.