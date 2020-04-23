Corrections officers and their overtime being looked at by high court

04-23-2020

(MissouriNet) —

The Missouri Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday in a high-profile case involving the Cole County circuit court’s 2018 decision to award 113-million dollars in overtime pay for Missouri corrections officers.

It’s a case that’s been working its way through the court system for eight years, and it’s a case that could have major implications across the street from the Supreme Court in Jefferson City, at the Legislature. That’s because of difficult budget times. The key argument both sides emphasized on Wednesday involves whether corrections officers should be paid for pre- and post-shift activities. The state attorney general’s office, which represents the Missouri Department of Corrections, says no. St. Louis attorney Gary Burger, who represents the corrections officers, says yes. There’s no timetable on when the Supreme Court will rule.