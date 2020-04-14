Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

COVID – 19 morgue to be set up

04-14-2020


(MissouriNet) — A temporary morgue is under construction in St. Louis County to place coronavirus victims there. County Executive Sam Page says the region is expecting an uptick in loss of life but not like in other parts of the country.

(as said) “We’ve been working very closely with the Interfaith Coalition here in St. Louis County,” says Page. “We’ve had discussions with them about what the proper and respectful and dignified way is to manage loss of life in our community.”

Page’s spokesman, Doug Moore, says the undisclosed site is within a warehouse and should be completed by Friday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer