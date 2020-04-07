First fatality in Callaway County

04-07-2020

Callaway County reported its first COVID-19 death today (mon). The county has 19 cases, with at least 11 recovered. Boone County now has 76 confirmed positives. At least 41 have recovered, and one person has died. Cole County confirmed its first death from the virus over the weekend. Jefferson City dentist Steven Huber. Cole has 32 total positives, with 12 recoveries. Moniteau doubled its confirmed positives to four over the weekend. St. Mary’s Hospital in Mexico starts its drive thru testing site for the virus today (mon).