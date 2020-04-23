Governor says ‘back to work’ May 4th

04-23-2020

(MissouriNet) — Governor Parson says almost every Missouri business will be able to reopen their doors May 4. During a virtual coronavirus briefing, the governor says he’s developing policies and guidelines for communities to follow.

(as said) “Social distancing is going to be important,” says Parson. “That’s going to be a key role to how we move forward and I think it’s sort of important that we maintain that social distancing for some time. There will be guidelines we will give to cities, the counties across the state for state policy and it will be where people can get out again.”

St. Louis City, St. Louis County have indefinitely extended their stay-at-home orders. Kansas City’s runs until May 15.