Governor says he’s not ready to change voting procedures

04-10-2020

(MissouriNet) — Governor Parson says he’s not interested in changing state law to expand early voting or to vote by mail for upcoming elections. During a Capitol briefing, Parson says Missouri’s current election system is fine in dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

(as said) “Right now, I believe everybody is going to get to the polls to go vote. But I’m not interested in making any drastic changes, nor should we make drastic changes out of fear,” says Parson.

State Senator Lauren Arthur, a Kansas City Democrat, says the state’s voting system cries for improvement. She says forcing voters to stand in long lines and possibly risk their health in a pandemic to exercise their constitutional right is undemocratic and wrong.