Governor says it’s time to re-open Missouri

04-28-2020

(MissouriNet) — Missouri’s businesses, churches, and other public gathering places can open starting on May 4, 2020, with some restrictions.

An upbeat Governor Mike Parson explained the first steps of his “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan today which is based closely on Trump Administration guidelines for easing back into business.

This phase one plan lasts until May 31.

Governor Parson says his cabinet agencies have been getting ready- including increased testing around the state. He says county health departments need to get more contact tracing kits–for instance- by Friday.