Here’s the Cole County COVID-19 Helpline

04-15-2020

There’s now a special number you can call to get help with COVID – 19 issues. The United Way of Central Missouri now has a Helpline set up to assist people in getting groceries, medications and other needs.

The Cole County number is 573 – 634 – 6999. It’s being staffed from 8:30am to 4:30pm Monday through Friday.

These counties have assistance lines as well:

Camden County Community Assistance Hotline: (573)-346-6145

Miller County Community Assistance Hotline: (573)-692-0426

Morgan County Community Assistance Hotline: (573)-378-0623