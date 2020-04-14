How should the schools handle graduation?

04-14-2020

KMIZ–The Jefferson City Board of Education meet Monday for the first time since Gov. Mike Parson made the decision to close school buildings across the state for the rest of the school year to fight COVID-19.

One question was about events, such as graduation and prom. The district still has plans to hold graduation on May 17th, but Linthicum said that was probably not realistic.

The district sent out a survey to parents about how they would like to see graduation handled during this crisis. Families were asked to rank the following: