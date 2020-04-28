JCFD crews working a fire on High Street

04-28-2020

(JCFD) — At 9:15 the Jefferson City Fire Deparment was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 600 block of E. High St. On arrival of the first fire companies they reported smoke coming from the rear of the building. Fire crews attempted to gain entry at the rear of the building. Once entry was made the fire was extinguished and placed under control within the first 10 minutes of being on the scene.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire. Fire crew remain on the scene at this time conducting overhaul operations and waiting for the Missouri state fire marshal to arrive to assist with the investigation.

No injuries reported. Responding to the incident was 5 fire companies three chief officers and one medic unit. JCPD assisted with traffic control on E. High St. for approximately an hour and a half.