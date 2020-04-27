JCMO man dies from injuries after a house fire

04-27-2020

(JC-FD) — At 4:18 AM, the Jefferson City fire Department was dispatched to the report of a house on fire. The first arriving units found heavy smoke from the windows and fire in the rear of the residence. A witness reported the house was potentially occupied and the location of the resident was unknown. Units began an aggressive interior attack along with search and rescue efforts. 35 – year old Steven Davis was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died. There were a total of 16 fire personnel on scene and the Fire Department was assisted by the Jefferson City Police Department and Cole County EMS.

The investigation into the origin and cause is ongoing. Additional information will be released at a later date. There is an estimated $75,000 in damages.

The Jefferson City Fire Department reminds its citizens the importance of properly maintained and located smoke detectors. Early detection and notification of smoke allows occupants time to escape in the event of a fire.