JCPD officer shot — suspect killed

04-16-2020

(Latest) — A Jefferson City police officer is shot in the chest, and a suspect is dead, after an overnight chase. Investigators say two officers tried to pull over a wanted person late last (wed) night near West McCarty and Hughes streets. The car took off through several Jefferson City streets. The car stopped and the two people inside ran into some woods near East Atchison and Jackson streets. One suspect started fighting the officers, shooting one of them in the chest. The other officer then shot and killed that suspect. The injured officer was wearing a bulletproof vest, and is in stable condition. Authorities found the second person from the car hiding in the woods. We don’t know the names of anyone involved yet.

KMIZ — A Jefferson City Police Officer was shot in the chest Wednesday night after an investigation led to a chase.

According to a press release from Jefferson City Police Department, officers were investigating a weapons offense around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday when they noticed a vehicle wanted in connection to multiple shots fired incidents.

Officers tried to stop the silver Ford vehicle near West McCarty and Hughes. The driver wouldn’t pull over and a chase started throughout Jefferson City.

The chase traveled from West McCarty through Industrial Drive, Bolivar, Berry, Hart, West Miller and Brooks Street, then to Highway 54 Westbound, Madison Street, Stadium Blvd, Monroe and Hickory Streets.

The vehicle chase ended near East Atchison and Jackson Streets. The two people got out of the car and ran into a wooded area.

Police chased the two into the wooded area before one of the people involved in the chase pulled out a handgun and shot at the officers.

One officer was shot in the chest and is in stable condition at a local hospital. The officer was wearing a ballistic vest at the time of the shooting.

The second officer involved returned fire, shot and killed the person.

The second suspect involved hid in the woods. More officers, a K-9 team and Missouri State Highway Patrol’s helicopter helped find the suspect who was taken into custody.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is now investigating the incident.