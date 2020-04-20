Latest COVID – 19 numbers April 20 2020

04-20-2020

Missouri is now reporting 176 deaths from COVID-19. Confirmed cases of the coronavirus jumped a couple hundred over the weekend, to 5,667. Boone County has one new positive over the last few days, 88 total. 79 have recovered. Callaway County yesterday (sun) confirmed its first case in more than a week. There are now 20 positives there, with 15 recovered. Cole County went up a couple over the weekend, to 45 positives, with 33 recovered. One death in each of those counties. Audrain County on Saturday confirmed its first case of the virus.