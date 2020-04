Lawmakers will head back to the Capitol .. in person

Temperature checks and masks are sure to be in store again for your state lawmakers. Jefferson City State Rep. Dave Griffith expects to be back at the Capitol soon …

But Griffith says there will still be uncertainty about how much money the state will have on hand in the short term …

By law the budget needs to be passed by the end of session .. May 15th.