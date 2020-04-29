Looks like Missouri lawmakers in the House will approve brudget

(MissouriNet) — A proposed 34-point-nine billion dollar state operating budget is expected to receive final approval from the Missouri House today (Wednesday). The House Budget Committee’s ranking Democrat, Columbia State Representative Kip Kendrick, says the process has been rushed. He wants lawmakers to wait for a special session this summer:

Kendrick says waiting until a special session this summer would give lawmakers and the governor’s office a better forecast for state revenue projections. Republican leaders in the GOP-controlled Legislature say it’s important to keep state government funded and services operating without interruption.