Lots of precautions for Missouri veterans

04-20-2020

(MissouriNet) — Some long-term care centers for senior citizens have had coronavirus outbreaks in Missouri and nationwide. Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Grace Link says she thinks the state’s seven veterans homes have gone above and beyond the private sector to help protect residents and staff. Link says the homes began restricting visitors the day Missouri had its first likely positive case and admissions are on hold.

(as said) “Then we immediately – same time frame – started building quarantine areas as well as isolation areas,” says Link. “A quarantine area is going to be used if we are testing a veteran and awaiting test results and we suspect they may have covid. If that result were to be positive, then they will go to an isolation area.”

Employees are also questioned and have their temperature checked before and after each shift. The St. Louis veterans home has had one resident die and three workers there have tested positive for the coronavirus.