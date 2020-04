04-13-2020

Are we flattening the curve in terms of COVID-19 cases in mid-Missouri? MU Health Care Doctor Mark Wakefield says there’s room for optimism. He says it’s important to keep up social distancing and a lot of hand-washing.

Wakefield says only about four percent of people tested by MU Health Care are coming up positive for the virus, even though testing is limited to those most likely to have it.