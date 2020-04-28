Man shot in robbery attempt

04-28-2020

(KMIZ) — Prosecutors have charged two Jefferson City men with armed robbery and assault after they allegedly shot another man who wanted to sell them a phone.

Tyrese Bateman and Garfield McNeese were each charged Monday with three felonies — first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

The victim, who was shot in the femur, told police that he met Garfield and McNeese on Sunday morning to sell a phone at 1114 Madison St., according to a probable cause statement. The victim told police that the men were in a car with him.

Garfield, who was seated in the back, reached over the seat and shot the victim, who was in the driver’s seat, according to the statement.

The victim, whose wallet was taken, identified the men in photo lineups, police said. Police say the phone was left at the scene. The incident was captured on video and a witness identified Batemen in a photo lineup, according to the statement.

A judge has denied Bateman and McNeese bond.