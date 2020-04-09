Many COVID 19 patients are recovering

04-09-2020

Some good news in the battle against COVID-19 in Boone County. Local officials say, out of 72 confirmed cases as of this (thur) morning, 63 have now recovered. They said yesterday (wed) that shows the stay-at-home order is working. Cole County is at 35 positives, with 16 recovered. Callaway County has 19 cases and 13 recovered. One patient has died in all three of those counties. Cooper County announced its third positive case yesterday (wed). Isle of Capri Casino in Boonville is putting 350 employees on furlough starting Saturday. Statewide confirmed cases are up about 300 more to 3,327. 58 people in Missouri have died from the virus.