Back to it at the Capitol

04-27-2020

(MissouriNet) — The 163-member Missouri House and its staff members are being encouraged to wear masks when they return to the Statehouse in Jefferson City today (Monday).

The House will gavel-in today at noon and will be debating the state operating budget. Missouri House Chief Clerk Dana Rademan Miller tells Missourinet they have supplied all members and staff with cloth masks, which are cotton and washable. She says all are encouraged, but not required, to wear them and to continue to practice social distancing protocols when they return to the Capitol. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith of Carthage expects the House to perfect the budget today, and to give it final approval on Wednesday.