***UPDATE*** Cole County adds 1 new case – Missouri / area county cases as of today April 2nd

04-02-2020

Missouri now has 1,581 confirmed cases in the state and 19 deaths.

There are now 26 – cases in Cole County. 6 – patients have recovered.

In Callaway County there are 17 positive cases. 11 active cases and 6 people have recovered.

Boone County remains at 66. 24 individuals have recovered.

There has been only one death from COVID-19 in Boone County.

Pulaski County reports one death.