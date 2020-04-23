Missouri cases top 6000

04-23-2020

Statewide confirmed cases of coronavirus surpassed 6,000 Wednesday.

Officials said they’ve counted nearly 200 new cases for a total of 6,137. The state reported 19 more deaths, for a total of 208.

Boone County confirmed one new positive case Tuesday. The county is now at 90 total cases, with 83 recovered and one death.

Cole County still reports 45 total cases, 37 recoveries, and one death.

Callaway still has 20 positives, with 15 recovered and one death.

Moniteau County officials confirmed eight more positives Tuesday, for a total of 33. County officials are monitoring dozens more that probably have it.