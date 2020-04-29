Missouri COVID – 19 cases / April 29th 2020

04-29-2020

Another 26 Missourians die from COVID-19. The number reported yesterday (tue) is the highest for any single day except last Friday, which included data missed earlier in the month. The number of new coronavirus cases statewide was low though, 132. The state is now reporting 314 deaths from COVID-19, and more than 73-hundred cases of the virus. Governor Parson said yesterday (tue) most patients have recovered, and hospitalizations are way down statewide. Boone County added one new case yesterday (tue). That’s now 93 total, with 89 released from isolation. Cole and Callaway counties did not have new positives yesterday. Most patients have recovered. No new positives in Moniteau County either. Local hotspot Saline County added six more cases, 177 total.

7303 – total cases in Missouri .. 314 deaths

50 – Cole

99 – Boone

40 – Moniteau

22 – Callaway

5 – Osage

35 – Camden