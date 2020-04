04-09-2020

(MissouriNet) — The Missouri Legislature has approved a historic six-point-two billion dollar emergency relief package to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Versailles GOP State Representative David Wood says the supplemental budget includes additional funding for suicide prevention and mental health:

More than 100-thousand Missourians have filed for unemployment this past week. The House approved the package on a bipartisan 147-4 vote. The bill is now heading to the governor’s desk.