Missouri Senator says it may be time to eliminate some state government jobs

04-24-2020

One Missouri senator’s take on fixing Missouri’s virus – fueled funding shortfall might cost you your state government job. And Shelbina’s Cindy O’Laughlin thinks potential layoffs should start here … in Jefferson City.

O’Laughlin says it would be unfair to raise taxes on restarted businesses to make up the lost funds. She has long been a backer of cutting the size of state government.