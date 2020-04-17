Missouri Stay At Home order extended

04-17-2020

(MissouriNet) — Missouri’s stay-at-home order will continue through May 3. Governor Parson says the date has been extended to get Missourians ready to go back to work on May 4.

(as said) “Missouri is incredibly diverse and our reopening efforts will be careful. They will be deliberate and done in phases,” says Parson. “The timing may not look the same in every community. Our hardest hit areas like St. Louis and Kansas City may take longer to fully recover.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says his stay-at-home order is scheduled to continue until May 15. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson have also extended their orders and say they will revisit their restrictions around mid-May.