Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

Missouri unemployment approaches a half – million workers

04-24-2020


(MissouriNet) —

Nearly 400,000 Missourians have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus started taking its toll on the state’s economy.

The latest state unemployment information shows another 59,000 Missourians have reported being out of a job. That figure is a notable decline from the previous week’s 101,000 jobless claims filed. However, the number of Missourians reporting being unemployed since mid-March has reached more than 398,000. That’s more than double the number of jobless claims filed during all of last year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer