04-21-2020

Out state lawmakers like Cole County Rep. Rudy Veit have long gone to bat to expand internet access for rural Missourians. He says the ‘stay at home’ orders have caused a real crisis for those folks …

Lawmaker will be back at the Capitol (next) Monday to vote on the state budget. Veit expects they’ll get that work done in a hurry. But he feels there’s a good chance they’ll have to return for a special session this fall.