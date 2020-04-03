More info on the way from state health officials

Starting TODAY – Friday, the state will begin releasing additional information about Missouri’s response to the coronavirus. Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams says the details being shared “regularly” include the number of hospitalized patients and how many ventilators and intensive care unit beds are available.

(as said) “Again our goal always, because we think it’s somewhat therapeutic to ease people’s anxiety, is to provide as much information as we can,” says Williams.

Williams says the information will also include how quickly these patients are being discharged from a hospital.