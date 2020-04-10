Schools ordered closed through end of this school year

04-10-2020

Missouri’s public and charter schools will not reopen this academic year. Governor Parson has ordered K through 12 schools to remain closed but meals and remote learning will continue through the end of the school year. Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says the decision was made to protect students and school staff from the coronavirus outbreak.

(as said) “We know maybe now more than ever just how important our public schools are, how critical the services are that they provide their local communities and how important the work is that our educators do each day for our children,” says Vandeven.

Vandeven says the department is working quickly to address district questions about summer school, graduation, internet broadband problems, and many others.