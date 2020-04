04-28-2020

(MissouriNet) — SSM is furloughing about five-percent of its employees as a result of the pandemic.

SSM announced it will furlough about two-thousand employees system wide. This is a result of reduced volume of patients since the pandemic began. The furloughs are unpaid and expected to last about thirteen weeks. The health system operates in Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Missouri.

No word on what that might mean for staffers at St Marys Hospital in Jefferson City.