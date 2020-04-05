Statewide Stay-at-Home Order Goes Into Effect at Midnight

04-05-2020

In an effort to stop COVID-19, Governor Mike Parson issued a statewide stay-at-home order on Friday. The order is set to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday and last until 11:59 p.m. April 24th. The order states that residents not leave their home unless necessary and continue to limit social gatherings to ten people. Missouri residents will be permitted to leave their homes for essential business, such as going to the grocery store or dealing with family emergencies. Essential businesses that will stay open are also required to limit their occupancy to 25% of their capacity.