Teen dies in Cole County crash .. motorcyclist hurt in Columbia

04-08-2020

A 17-year-old dies in a Cole County crash. Troopers say Kelton Sellers’ car went around a curve too fast yesterday (tue) afternoon on Walnut Acres Road west of Jefferson City near Lohman. The car went off the road, hit an embankment, and flipped. A motorcycle rider in Columbia has life-threatening injuries, after a crash last (tue) night. Police say Candace Stevenson’s bike went off I-70 Drive Southeast east of the Lake of the Woods exit and slammed into a utility pole, ejecting hurt.