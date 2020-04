04-03-2020

Missouri has confirmed 1834 cases of COVID – 19 .. with 19 deaths. Cole County has 26, Boone County has 69 cases with one death and there are 18 cases in Callaway County. Osage County as 2. Camden County has 19.

Osage County has issued a stay at home order. It will take effect starting Friday, April 3 at 5 p.m. and will continue until May 1, at 5 p.m.