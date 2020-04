04-02-2020

A car chase that starts on I-70 ends with police using spike strips in Tipton. Brittany Mikel and Cody Nelson from the Kansas City area are now in jail. Investigators say the duo drove away from the law yesterday (wed) morning on I-70 near Boonville, and on Highway 50 near Tipton. Spike strips finally got the stolen car to stop on Cooper Street. The suspects allegedly tried to run but they were quickly caught. Investigators say they found a bunch of meth in the car.