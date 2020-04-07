Vicky Hartzler on federal bucks

04-07-2020

(MissouriNet) — Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler says the United States is battling an unseen enemy during the COVID-19 pandemic on two fronts: a health care front and an economic front. The Harrisonville Republican says the stimulus package approved by Congress in late March contains 350-billion dollars to supply main street businesses with the capital they need to keep the lights on and workers on the payroll.

Congresswoman Hartzler tells Missourinet she’s been working to ensure that hospitals in her district have enough personal protective equipment (PPE). Her district includes Columbia, Moberly, Sedalia and Lebanon.