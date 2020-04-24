What are the Governor’s plans for reopening Missouri?

04-24-2020

(MissouriNet) — Governor Parson says he will preview some of his business ideas tomorrow about reopening the state on May 4. During today’s Capitol press conference, he says his guidelines will be broad.

The governor plans to give the full details of his reopening strategy next week for places like salons, barber shops, bars, restaurants, and nursing homes. Parson says social distancing will be the key to his guidelines.